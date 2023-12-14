FactSet (FDS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 19, before the bell.

The company has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings beat of 0.9%.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for FactSet’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $541.4 million, indicating a 7.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by higher sales of Analytics & Trading and Content & Technology solutions.

The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by higher revenues. The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at $4.1 per share, suggesting 2.8% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FactSet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both its earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.24 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 1.8% year over year.

Omnicom OMC also reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.

OMC’s earnings of $1.77 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.9% and increased 7.3% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3% and increased slightly year over year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant on a year-over-year basis.

IPG’s net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3% but declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.64 billion increased 3.8% year over year.

