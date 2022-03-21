FactSet (FDS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS will report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 24, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed the same in the other two, delivering an average earnings beat of 3.3%.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for FactSet’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $427 million, indicating 9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by higher sales of analytics, content and technology solutions.

The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by higher revenues, the consensus mark for which stands at $2.96 per share, suggesting 8.8% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FactSet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FactSet Research Systems Inc. price-eps-surprise | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Automatic Data Processing ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.65 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and rose 9% year over year.

Total revenues of $4.03 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.1% and increased 9% year over year. Automatic Data Processing currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Robert Half International RHI reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.51 per share, which beat the consensus mark by 5.6% and rose 79.8% year over year.

Revenues of $1.77 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4.3% and increased 36.2% year over year on a reported basis and 36% on an as-adjusted basis. Robert Half Internationalcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Rollins ROL reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. Adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 7.7% year over year.

Revenues of $600.3 million beat the consensus mark by 3.3% and rose 11.9% year over year. Rollins currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

