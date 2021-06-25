FactSet (FDS) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS will report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 29, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $396.9 million, indicating 6.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by higher sales of analytics, content and technology solutions.

The bottom line is expected to have been hurt by rise in operating expenses stemming from increased spend in compensation and technology. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $2.75 per share, suggesting a decline of 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FactSet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming release.

ManpowerGroup MAN has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank #2.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +2.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Aptiv APTV has an Earnings ESP of +1.38% and a Zacks Rank #3.

