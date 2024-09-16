FactSet (FDS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research (FDS) to post quarterly earnings of $3.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 22.9%. Revenues are expected to be $547.27 million, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FactSet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from clients- US' will likely reach 350.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from clients- International' will reach 196.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues from clients- EMEA' reaching $140.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific' stands at $56.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Annual Subscription Value' should come in at $2.26 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Clients' to come in at 8,197. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,921 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Users' at 210,137. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 189,972 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'ASV - Domestic' will reach $1.46 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.38 billion.

Analysts forecast 'ASV from buy-side clients' to reach 82.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 81.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ASV from sell-side clients' of 17.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, FactSet shares have recorded returns of +8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FDS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

