FactSet (FDS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

FactSet Research (FDS) reported $585.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended May 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $4.27 for the same period compares to $4.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $581.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.31, the EPS surprise was -0.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FactSet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Annual Subscription Value : $2.34 billion compared to the $2.32 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.34 billion compared to the $2.32 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Clients : 8,811 versus 8,718 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8,811 versus 8,718 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Users : 220,496 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 225,123.

: 220,496 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 225,123. ASV from buy-side clients : 82.3% compared to the 82.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 82.3% compared to the 82.3% average estimate based on three analysts. ASV - Domestic : $1.51 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.51 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average. ASV - International : $822 million versus $824.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $822 million versus $824.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Organic ASV : $2.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion.

: $2.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. ASV from sell-side clients : 17.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.7%.

: 17.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.7%. Revenues from clients- US : 380.5 million compared to the 376.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: 380.5 million compared to the 376.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Revenues from clients- International : 205 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 204.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: 205 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 204.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific : $59.30 million compared to the $58.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

: $59.30 million compared to the $58.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year. Revenues from clients- EMEA: $145.70 million versus $145.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

Shares of FactSet have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

