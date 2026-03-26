FactSet (FDS) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from FactSet Research (FDS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.37 per share, indicating an increase of 2.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $605.02 million, representing an increase of 6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FactSet metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from clients- International' will reach 208.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from clients- US' will likely reach 395.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Annual Subscription Value' will reach $2.44 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.31 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total Clients' to come in at 9,111 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,645 .

The consensus estimate for 'Total Users' stands at 233,287 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 219,141 .

Shares of FactSet have experienced a change of -6.2% in the past month compared to the -5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FDS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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