FactSet (FDS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended February 2025, FactSet Research (FDS) reported revenue of $570.66 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.28, compared to $4.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents no surprise over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $570.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.19, the EPS surprise was +2.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FactSet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Annual Subscription Value : $2.31 billion compared to the $2.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total Users : 219,141 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 221,880.

: 219,141 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 221,880. Total Clients : 8,645 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,325.

: 8,645 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,325. ASV - Domestic : $1.50 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts. ASV - International : $805 million compared to the $811.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $805 million compared to the $811.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. ASV from buy-side clients : 82.3% versus 82.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 82.3% versus 82.2% estimated by three analysts on average. ASV from sell-side clients : 17.7% compared to the 17.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 17.7% compared to the 17.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues from clients- US : 369.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 369.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

: 369.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 369.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Revenues from clients- International : 201 million versus 201.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

: 201 million versus 201.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Revenues from clients- EMEA : $143.40 million versus $144.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

: $143.40 million versus $144.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific: $57.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Shares of FactSet have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

