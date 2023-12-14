FactSet (FDS) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that FactSet Research (FDS) will report quarterly earnings of $4.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $541.4 million, exhibiting an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FactSet metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues from clients- US' reaching 351.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from clients- International' should arrive at 195.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Annual Subscription Value' to reach $2.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.02 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Users' should come in at 193,170. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 180,959 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Clients' will reach 8,160. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,631.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ASV from buy-side clients' of 82.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'ASV - Domestic' stands at $1.37 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.27 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for FactSet here>>>



Over the past month, FactSet shares have recorded returns of +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FDS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.