FactSet (FDS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

FactSet Research Systems, Inc.FDS reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Nov 30) results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (excluding 26 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.12 beat the consensus mark by a slight margin and increased 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Revenues of $542.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The increase was primarily due to higher sales of Analytics & Trading and Content & Technology solutions.

Revenues in Detail

Organic revenues increased 7.4% year over year to $541.4 million. Region-wise, organic revenue growth from the Americas, EMEA and the Asia Pacific was 7.7%, 6.1% and 7.5%, respectively.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FactSet Research Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

Revenues generated from the Americas segment were $348.3 milliom, up 7.7% from the year-ago reported figure but missing our estimated $349.7 million. Revenues from EMEA were $139.6, reflecting an increase of 6.8%. The figure surpassed our estimate by 4.3%. Revenues from Asia Pacific were $54.3 million, indicating growth of 7.1% from the year-ago figure and beating our expected $54.2 million.

ASV Plus Professional Services

FactSet’s Annual Subscription Value (ASV) plus professional services was $2.18 billion. Organic ASV plus professional services was $2.18 billion, up 7.1% from the year-ago quarter. Buy-side and sell-side organic ASV growth rates were 7.2% and 7.6%, respectively. Nearly 82% of organic ASV was generated by the buy-side and the rest by sell-side firms.

Organic ASV generated from the United States was $1.4 billion, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter. Organic ASV from EMEA and the Asia Pacific was $552.2 million and $215.5 million, up 5.4% and 8% year over year, respectively.

FactSet added 24 clients in the reported quarter, driven by an increase in corporate and wealth clients, thus taking the total to 7,945. The annual client retention rate was 95%. At the end of the reported quarter, the total employee count was 12,515, up 7.6% from the figure registered in the last 12 months, driven primarily by an increase in content, product and technology organizations.

Operating Results

Adjusted operating income was $204 million, which increased 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure and missed our estimate by 5.1%. The adjusted operating margin decreased to 37.6% from 38.3% in the year-ago quarter compared with our estimate of 39.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was $219 million, up 9.3% from the year-ago figure and beating our estimate by 3%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

FactSet exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $411.86 million compared with $425.44 million in the previous quarter. Long-term debt was $1.55 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.61 billion. In the reported quarter, FDS generated $155.1 million in cash from operating activities while capital expenditure was $16.5 million. Free cash flow was $138.7 million.

Guidance for Fiscal ’24

The company trimmed the guidance for GAAP revenues, which are now expected to be in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.21 billion, down from $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion guided earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion is higher than the guided range. FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be 16.5-17.5%.

FactSet expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $15.60 to $16, down from $15.65 - $16.15 guided earlier. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged higher at $16.02 per share. The adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 36.3% to 36.7%.

FactSet currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

