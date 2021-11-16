FactSet (FDS) Appoints Kendra Brown as Investor Relations' SVP

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS announced the appointment of Kendra Brown as the company’s senior vice president (“SVP”), Investor Relations. She replaces Rima Hyder, SVP, Investor and Media Relations, who has resigned, effective Dec 10 2021.

Brown joined FactSet in 1999 and is currently senior vice president and chief of staff to the CEO. Before this, she was the director of Product Development within FactSet’s Research & Advisory workflow solutions business. Brown is highly experienced in product development with focus on financial applications and content, and market analysis.

FactSet believes that her extensive experience will be useful in communicating strategies and results to key stakeholders and the investment community.

“Kendra’s deep knowledge of FactSet, working side-by-side with our CEO, Phil Snow, and her industry expertise makes her the clear choice to step into this role,” said Linda Huber, chief financial officer, FactSet.

