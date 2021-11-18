FactSet (FDS) Announces Launch of Dedicated TMT Content Offering

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS yesterday announced that it has launched Technology, Media, and Telecoms (“TMT”) content offering as part of its “deep sector” strategy. The goal is to bring leading TMT data and analytical tools to investment professionals to enhance their data access and workflow technology.

The offering integrates FactSet’s data platform, including the FactSet Workstation, with content from leading companies such as Nielsen, Insider Intelligence, Variety Business Intelligence and Nash Information Services. The content extends across television ratings, advertising spending, movie box office and media asset ownership.

“The integration of leading data across this sector into FactSet provides clients with a complete view into these tectonic shifts, helping them make smarter, more effective investment decisions,” said John Costigan, chief content officer, FactSet.

The move underscores FactSet’s continued focus on integrated data-related products and services within its analytical suite. With the market adapting a quantitative approach to save time, reduce operating expenses and increase work efficiency, the company’s innovative product suite should benefit.

FactSet’s shares have had an impressive run on the bourses over the past year. The stock appreciated 45.4%, significantly outperforming the 23% growth of the industry it belongs to and 32.9% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price

FactSet Research Systems Inc. price | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

FactSet currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector are Avis Budget CAR, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, and Charles River Associates CRAI and Alliance Data Systems ADS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 398.1% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 683.2% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 27.5%.

Charles River Associates has an expected earnings growth rate of 61.2% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51%, on average.

Charles River’s shares have surged 128.9% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 15.5%.

Alliance Data has an expected earnings growth rate of 93.6% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.9%, on average.

Alliance Data’s shares have surged 15.3% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 13.4%.

