FactSet (FDS) Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS announced appointment of Robin Abrams as chair of its board of directors on Wednesday. The company also announced the appointment of Lee Shavel and Siew Kai Choy and as two new directors, who will both serve as Audit Committee members.

Abrams, who joined FactSet’s board in 2011, has been a member of the Audit and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees, and succeeds Phil Hadley who has retired on Jun 23. She also serves on the boards of technology companies such as HCL Technologies, Sierra Wireless and Lattice Semiconductor. Her experience also includes serving as CEOs of VeriFone and ZILOG, and in senior leadership positions at Apple AAPL and Palm Computing.

Shavel currently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Verisk Analytics VRSK. His prior experience includes serving as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Nasdaq NDAQ, and managing director and Americas head of Financial Institutions Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Choy has experience of more than 30 years in the investment management industry. He retired from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC Private Limited, in 2018 after 20 years of service. He was a managing director of GIC and held several key leadership positions there.

FactSet shares have gained 32.8% over the past three months, outperforming the 25.5% rally of the industry it belongs to.

FactSet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

