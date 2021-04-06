FactSet (FDS) and TSE to Cooperate for Thematic Index Creation

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS and The Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (“TSE”) announced yesterday that together they will develop a series of co-branded thematic indices aiming Japanese stocks. The goal is to capture data on societal and investment trends.

“Successful indexes rely on strong datasets and we are proud to be marking our 25th anniversary in Japan by supporting the TSE and the broader Japanese investment community,” said Yumi Tanaka, regional director, FactSet Japan.

Prototype Indices to Start With

The duo will join hands to develop and promote prototype indices focused on the Japanese market.

The JPX/FactSet Japan 100-Year Index will utilize FactSet’s Revere Business Industry Classification System data to recognize TSE-listed companies and real estate investment trusts that offer products and services in the healthcare and medical technology, fitness and beauty, leisure, and wealth management spaces.

The JPX/FactSet Japan Regional Economies Index will categorize companies based outside Tokyo which have domestic revenues of 50% or more, and a high ratio of sales outside Tokyo, using FactSet’s Geographic Revenue Exposure, Supply Chain, and Fundamental datasets.

The JPX/FactSet Japan ASEAN-Leaders Index will use FactSet’s Geographic Revenue Exposure and Fundamental datasets to tap companies with high percentage of subsidiaries in and sales from ASEAN countries.

Future Cooperation

The duo will further their index development based on discussions with market participants and make announcements accordingly, going forward.

Notably, FactSet’s shares have gained 20.1% over the past year, outperforming the 19.1% rally of the industry it belongs to but significantly underperforming the 53.6% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

FactSet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Omnicom OMC, Charles River Associates CRAI and Gartner IT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Omnicom, Charles River and Gartner is 9.3%, 13% and 13.5%, respectively.

