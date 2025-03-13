FactSet Appoints Kevin Toomey as Head of Investor Relations

FactSet appointed Kevin Toomey as Head of Investor Relations, succeeding Yet He, who becomes Treasurer and Head of Financial Planning.

Quiver AI Summary

FactSet has announced the appointment of Kevin Toomey as its new Head of Investor Relations, effective immediately, succeeding Yet He, who will continue as the Treasurer and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis. CEO Helen Shan expressed gratitude for He's contributions during his interim leadership in investor relations. Toomey brings over 20 years of experience in the field, having previously held roles at Secureworks and Latch, Inc., and has an extensive background in equity research at Citigroup. Shan highlighted Toomey's expertise in investor engagement and financial analytics as a significant asset for the company as it aims to enhance communication with stakeholders. FactSet is recognized for its financial digital platform and has been awarded as one of the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Kevin Toomey as Head of Investor Relations, bringing over two decades of experience in investor relations and financial markets.

Transition highlights strong leadership continuity with Yet He continuing as Treasurer and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis.

Expertise of Toomey expected to enhance investor engagement and communication of company strategy to stakeholders.

FactSet recognized among the Best Places to Work in 2023, reflecting strong company culture and employee satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

Transitioning from an interim Head of Investor Relations may indicate instability or uncertainty within the investor relations team, potentially leading to concerns from investors about the company's communication strategy.



The press release focuses heavily on the new hire's expertise, which may suggest that the previous interim leadership was not perceived as fully adequate for the role, raising questions about the effectiveness of the prior investor relations strategies.



Hiring a new Head of Investor Relations could be viewed as a sign that the company is undergoing significant changes or challenges, which may not align with investor expectations of stability.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the new Head of Investor Relations at FactSet?

Kevin Toomey has been appointed as the new Head of Investor Relations at FactSet.

What position did Yet He hold before Kevin Toomey?

Yet He served as the Interim Head of Investor Relations before Kevin Toomey took over.

What experience does Kevin Toomey bring to FactSet?

Kevin Toomey brings over two decades of experience in investor relations, equity research, and financial markets.

What will Yet He continue to do at FactSet?

Yet He will continue in his role as FactSet's Treasurer and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis.

What qualifications does Kevin Toomey have?

Kevin Toomey holds an MBA in Finance from Fordham University and a BA in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FDS Insider Trading Activity

$FDS insiders have traded $FDS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK PHILIP SNOW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $8,448,630 .

. CHRISTOPHER R ELLIS (EVP, Initiatives & P'ships) sold 13,952 shares for an estimated $6,364,204

JAMES J MCGONIGLE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,410 shares for an estimated $2,471,465 .

. ROBERT J. ROBIE (EVP, Institutional Buyside) sold 4,009 shares for an estimated $1,944,204

MALCOLM FRANK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,838 shares for an estimated $1,299,386 .

. JOHN COSTIGAN (Chief Data Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,622 shares for an estimated $780,174 .

. LAURIE SIEGEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,338 shares for an estimated $615,276.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of $FDS stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NORWALK, Conn., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, announced today that it has appointed Kevin Toomey as Head of Investor Relations, effective immediately. He will replace Yet He, who served as Interim Head of Investor Relations and will now continue in his role as FactSet's Treasurer and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis.





“I want to thank Yet for his outstanding leadership and contributions to maintaining strong investor engagement during his time in the investor relations role,” said Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer at FactSet.





“It has been a privilege to lead FactSet’s investor relations efforts,” said Yet He. “I am confident that Kevin’s extensive expertise in financial markets and investor engagement will bring tremendous value to our company and our stakeholders.”





Toomey brings over two decades of experience in investor relations, equity research, and financial markets. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Secureworks, where he led strategic communications and investor engagement during key company transformations.





Prior to that, Toomey was Head of Investor Relations at Latch, Inc., where he established the company’s first investor relations program following its initial public offering. Earlier in his career, Toomey spent over a decade at Citigroup Inc. in senior roles in equity research and global TMT specialist sales.





“We are delighted to welcome Kevin to FactSet,” said Shan. “His deep expertise in investor relations, capital markets, and financial analysis will be invaluable as we communicate our strategy and financial performance to the investment community and other key stakeholders.”





Toomey holds an MBA in Finance from Fordham University and a BA in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross.







About FactSet







FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to more than 8,200 global clients, including over 218,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side, as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations, achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized among the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at



www.factset.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Media Relations:









media_request@factset.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.