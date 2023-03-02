Facts That Hold the Key to DICK'S Sporting's (DKS) Q4 Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS is expected to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating growth of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.86, which suggests a decrease of 21.4% from the year-ago reported number. However, the consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days.



For fiscal 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $12.2 billion, suggesting a 1% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings indicates a 23.8% year-over-year plunge to $11.96. We expect the company’s fiscal 2022 total revenues to decrease 1.5% year over year to $12.1 billion and the bottom line to decline 25% to $11.79 per share.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.1%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

DICK’S Sporting has been gaining from strength in its core strategies. Also, compelling assortment and its structural transformation bode well. It has been benefitting from the favorable shift in consumer behavior to a healthy lifestyle.



DKS has also been on track with its store initiatives. Its earlier launched DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands, and Going, Going, Gone! have been performing well. The two Golf Galaxy performance centers, featuring TrackMan and BioMech golf technologies, are likely to have acted as upsides. Progress on its store remodeling efforts is also expected to have aided its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



In its last earnings report, management raised its fiscal 2022 view. For fiscal 2022, the company expected comps to be negative 1.5-3% compared with the earlier mentioned negative 6% to negative 2%. The view is also in sync with our comp estimate of negative 2.2%. The company envisioned adjusted earnings of $11.50-$12.10 per share versus the prior mentioned $10.00-$12.00. This view is in sync with our estimate of $11.79. It anticipated GAAP earnings per share of $10.5-$11.1, in sync with our estimate of 10.59. The view also compared favorably with the $8.85-$10.55 mentioned earlier.



However, the company has been reeling under high promotional activity to support its growth strategies. Also, continued investment in hourly wage rates and talent to support its growth strategies are expected to have been concerning. These downsides are likely to have dented the fiscal fourth-quarter bottom line.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for DICK’S Sporting this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



DICK’S Sporting currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.67 suggests a decrease of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Casey's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.5 billion, indicating an increase of 15.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Burlington Stores BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.90% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The consensus mark for BURL’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past seven days to $2.72 per share. The consensus estimate suggests 7.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, which suggests a decline of 0.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2. ULTA is likely to register a year-over-year bottom-line improvement while reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $5.53 suggests an improvement of 2.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



Ulta Beauty's top line is expected to rise from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.01 billion, implying an improvement of 10.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

