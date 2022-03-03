Facts and Data Over Fear and Headlines: The Positive Longer-Term Outlook

I wrote yesterday that the kind of volatility we are seeing right now in stocks discourages drastic trading or investing moves, but that as things settle down there will be some bargains to be had. The latter part of that may seem like a strange assertion given that we are currently witnessing inflation levels not seen since the 1970s and 80s, while at the same time, a massive invasion of an ally is taking place. The inflation will necessitate rate hikes that will inevitably slow the economy, and that will most hurt the kind of dynamic growth company that has been driving the market for the last few years. The invasion, meanwhile, has resulted in a commodity-rich, if unequal and largely poor country, being almost completely cut off from the global economic system.

That, though, is a headline-driven take on the current state of affairs. If we take a step back and look at the fundamentals of both the economy and the stock market, the argument that there will be some value to be had when all this has shaken out becomes a lot clearer.

The ultimate value metric for stocks is at how many times trailing and forward earnings they are trading. That is frequently referred to as their “multiples” or trailing and forward P/Es. Those multiples have been coming down over the last few months because both sides of the equation used to calculate them -- prices and earnings -- have been moving in favorable directions. Prices have been moving down, while earnings have been moving up, resulting in the lowest multiples seen in years.

According to last week’s FactSet Earnings Insight, that has reached the point where as of the end of last week, with around 95% of S&P 500 companies having reported, the forward P/E for the index is right around its five year average, and dipped below that threshold for a while, the first time since early 2020 that has occurred. If that were just due only to stock prices correcting back then you might say that it was a needed reset, and that the current situation would drive stocks lower from here. However, it is not. It is at least as much about some quite remarkable performances from corporations last quarter.

That same FactSet release tells us that of that 95% of S&P companies to have reported so far, 78% have exceeded expectations in terms of revenue, with 76% beating in terms of Earnings per Share (EPS). If you aren’t familiar with the way earnings work, that will sound spectacular, but it is in fact right around the average percentage of beats. There are reasons for that, but that's not the point here. The point is that, as inflation really took hold in the last quarter and as “supply chain disruption” became the phrase of the month, U.S. corporations continued to kick butt and outpace expectations as usual.

They also look forward to kicking more butt in the future. Even though it sometimes seems that dire warnings about the potential impact of inflation have been the norm during this earnings season, more than twice as many companies have raised their forward guidance (62) than have lowered it (26).

“Ah!” you might say “But what about those rate hikes?” Yesterday we heard from Jay Powell, who made it clear in his testimony to Congress that he was in favor of just a 25 basis point hike in March with a “wait and see” approach after that. The market had got itself in a tizzy based on fears of a 50 basis point hike immediately so, while any hike will put the brakes on the economy to some extent, the reality won’t be as bad as feared.

There is an argument that this caution is a mistake, and that drastic action is needed now even if that means pain in the market for a while. That argument may well be right, but for now, Powell’s reluctance to take drastic action means that the impact of rate hikes on the market will be less than had been priced in.

It is all too easy to get caught up in the emotional side of market analysis. When the news is good, as it was in the first half of last year and stocks are soaring, it can seem like that will never end, no matter how out of line pricing gets. Similarly, when news is bad, as it is now, we get the feeling that market declines are not only justified, but also destined to continue. The antidote to emotion, however, is data, and the data show that things aren’t as bad as they seem, nor will they be as bad as feared in the near future. That means there will be bargains to be had.

