Factors You Need to Know Ahead of ProPetro's Q4 Earnings Release

ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of 13 cents per share on revenues of $283.28 million.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the oilfield service provider’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. But first, it is worth taking a look at PUMP’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of PUMP’s Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Midland, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company reported an adjusted loss per share of 2 cents, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents, caused by a 44.4% year-over-year decrease in costs and expenses. Revenues of $294 million beat the consensus mark of $258 million. Regarding surprise history, PUMP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, met in one and missed in the other one, delivering an average negative surprise of 50.38%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

ProPetro Holding Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

ProPetro Holding Corp. price-eps-surprise | ProPetro Holding Corp. Quote

Trend in PUMP’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has not witnessed any movement in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 1,200% year-over-year decrease. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates an 11.63% decline from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider Ahead of PUMP’s Q4 Release

PUMP's total revenues are expected to have suffered in the quarter to be reported. The company offers a wide spectrum of specialized, complementary services and equipment for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Our model predicts the hydraulic fracturing services to generate revenues of $201.1 million, down from $236.9 million in the year-ago period. Wireline revenues are expected to decline 3.8%, while Cementing revenues are projected to decrease 5.2% year over year during the same time.

On a bearish note, the decrease in PUMP’s costs might have positively improved its to-be-reported bottom line. The company’s fourth-quarter total costs and expenses are anticipated to be $302.4 million, representing a 10.8% decrease from the year-ago quarter. General & administrative expenses (including SBC) are projected to fall 18.4% year over year, while Depreciation & Amortization is expected to decline 19.7% and Cost of Services to decrease 1.1% over the same period. Due to the ongoing inflationary pressures, the upward trend in costs is expected to have persisted in the fourth quarter.

What Does Our Model Predict for PUMP?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PUMP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

PUMP’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -5.88%.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PUMP’s Zacks Rank: PUMP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some firms from the other space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Western Union WU is a global leader in cross-border money transfer services, enabling individuals and businesses to send and receive funds securely across more than 200 countries and territories. The company offers a range of financial services, including digital payments, money transfers and bill payments. Western Union has an Earnings ESP of +1.51% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 20. WU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 0.62%.

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 23. ALSN’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat in one, delivering an average negative surprise of 1.26%.

Allison Transmission Holdings is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for medium and heavy-duty commercial and defense vehicles, serving customers in more than 150 countries.

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM has an Earnings ESP of +25.71% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 23. AXSM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 8.47%.

Axsome Therapeutics is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, including depression, migraine and narcolepsy, with products like Auvelity and Sunosi on the market and a pipeline of additional CNS treatments.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.