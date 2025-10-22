Factors You Need to Know Ahead of ProPetro's Q3 Earnings Release

ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP is set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of 11 cents per share on revenues of $257.8 million.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the oilfield service provider’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. But first, it is worth taking a look at PUMP’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of PUMP’s Q2 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Midland, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company’s adjusted loss per share of 7 cents was in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 3 cents due to weak pricing and reduced activity. Revenues of $326.2 million were also down from the consensus mark of $327 million in the quarter.

PUMPS’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, in line in one and missed in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 4.2%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Trend in PUMP’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings has not witnessed any movement in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 191.7% year-over-year decrease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a 28.6% decline from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider Ahead of PUMP’s Q3 Release

PUMP's total revenues are expected to have suffered in the quarter to be reported. The company offers a wide spectrum of specialized, complementary services and equipment for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate predicts third-quarter revenues to decrease from the year-ago quarter’s $360.9 million. Our model predicts that revenues from the hydraulic fracturing services will generate revenues of $194.5 million, down from $274.1 million in the year-ago period. The company believes that in the second half of the year, its activity will remain limited due to the impacts of tariffs and OPEC+ production increases. The company also anticipates a reduction in its fleet count in the third quarter that may impact its profitability.

On a positive note, more than 50% of the company’s hydraulic horsepower is under long-term contracts, which lowers its risk under uncertain circumstances. Moreover, PUMP is bullish about its PROPWR orders.

What Does Our Model Predict for PUMP?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PUMP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

PUMP’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is +4.55%.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PUMP’s Zacks Rank:PUMP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

TotalEnergies SE TTE has an Earnings ESP of +1.17% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TTE is scheduled to release earnings on Oct. 30. Notably, TotalEnergies’ earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat the remaining one, delivering a negative average surprise of 3.4%. Valued at around $146 billion, TTE’s shares have lost 6% in a year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. CVE is slated to release earnings on Oct. 31.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVE’s 2025 earnings indicates 10.7% year-over-year growth.Valued at around $30.3 billion, CVE’s shares have fallen 1.6% in a year.

Imperial Oil Limited IMO has an Earnings ESP of +12.12% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. It is scheduled to release earnings on Oct. 31.

Imperial’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 14.9%. Valued at around $42.9 billion, IMO’s shares have gained 10.5% in a year.

