Factors You Need to Know Ahead of ProPetro's Q2 Earnings Release

ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP is set to release second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on July 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of one cent per share on revenues of $300.51 million.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the oilfield service provider’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. But first, it is worth taking a look at PUMP’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of PUMP’s Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Midland, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company reported an adjusted profit of 3 cents per share, against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents, driven by disciplined cost management. Revenues of $271 million also marginally beat the consensus mark of $270 million.

PUMP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average negative surprise of 17.21%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

ProPetro Holding Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

ProPetro Holding Corp. price-eps-surprise | ProPetro Holding Corp. Quote

Trend in PUMP’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has witnessed three upward and no downward movements in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates year-over-year earnings growth of 85.71%. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues implies a 7.86% decline from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Consider Ahead of PUMP’s Q2 Release

ProPetro generates revenues by delivering pressure pumping and other well-completion services to exploration and production companies, which pay it to help complete and enhance oil and natural gas wells.

ProPetro's second-quarter results are likely to benefit from improving completion activity in the Permian Basin. The company is expected to have operated approximately 12 active hydraulic fracturing fleets during the quarter, supported by stronger customer demand and improving completion activity. Higher utilization of its FORCE electric fracturing fleets and growing adoption of natural gas-powered equipment are also likely to have supported operating margins by lowering fuel costs and improving efficiency. Additionally, continued cost discipline and progress in the PROPWR business are likely to have provided incremental support to its earnings.

The reduction in PUMP's costs is expected to have improved its bottom line. PUMP's cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) is projected to reach $237 million in the second quarter, down 6.4% from the year-ago quarter's $253.2 million. Meanwhile, depreciation and amortization expense is projected to reach $41.9 million in the second quarter, down 3.4% from the year-ago quarter's level.

On the bearish side, PUMP's total revenues are expected to have suffered in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a decrease in second-quarter 2026 revenues from the year-ago quarter’s $326.2 million. Our model predicts revenues from the hydraulic fracturing services to be $210.2 million, down from $245.7 million in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our model forecasts revenues from cementing services of $30.5 million, down from $32.4 million in the year-ago period.

What Does Our Model Predict for PUMP?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PUMP this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. This is exactly the case here.

PUMP’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is +52.38%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PUMP’s Zacks Rank: PUMP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

BP BP has an Earnings ESP of +3.48% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 4. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BP is valued at $112 billion. It is a global integrated energy company engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production, refining, fuel marketing, petrochemicals and renewable energy businesses. BP's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 22.98%.

Murphy Oil MUR has an Earnings ESP of +10.92% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Canada and offshore international markets, focusing on the development of conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

The company is valued at $5.35 billion. Murphy Oil's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 117.54%.

Helmerich & Payne HP has an Earnings ESP of +9.64% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5.

Helmerich & Payne is valued at $3.46 billion. The company is a leading provider of drilling solutions, offering land and offshore contract drilling services and advanced drilling technologies to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

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ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.