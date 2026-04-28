Factors You Need to Know Ahead of ProPetro's Q1 Earnings Release

ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP is set to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of 12 cents per share on revenues of $270.3 million.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the oilfield service provider’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. But first, it is worth taking a look at PUMP’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of PUMP’s Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Midland, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company reported an adjusted profit per share of 1 cent, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents, backed by a 16.3% year-over-year decline in costs and expenses. Revenues of $290 million also topped the consensus mark of $280 million in the quarter.

PUMPS’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average negative surprise of 23.5%. This is depicted in the graph below:

ProPetro Holding Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

ProPetro Holding Corp. price-eps-surprise | ProPetro Holding Corp. Quote

Trend in PUMP’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings has witnessed one upward and two downward movements in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 233.3% year-over-year decrease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a 24.8% decline from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider Ahead of PUMP’s Q1 Release

PUMP's total revenues are expected to have suffered in the quarter to be reported. The company offers a wide spectrum of specialized, complementary services and equipment for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate predicts first-quarter revenues to decrease from the year-ago quarter’s $359.4 million. Our model predicts that revenues from the hydraulic fracturing services will generate revenues of $198.4 million, down from $269.4 million in the year-ago period. PUMP also flagged softer activity levels early in the quarter, with customer spending remaining cautious amid macro uncertainty and commodity price volatility. Margin compression is likely due to persistent cost inflation, particularly in labor and maintenance, alongside under-absorption of fixed costs from lower utilization. The company also anticipates a reduction in its fleet count in the first quarter that may impact its profitability.

On a positive note, management highlighted improving activity trends toward the latter part of the quarter, with reactivations driving sequential growth. Strong customer relationships and exposure to resilient basins may sustain utilization better than feared. Cost discipline initiatives and operational efficiencies are expected to partially offset inflationary pressures, supporting margins. Moreover, PUMP is bullish about its PROPWR orders.

What Does Our Model Predict for PUMP?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PUMP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

PUMP’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -3.45%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PUMP’s Zacks Rank: PUMP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

WMB is scheduled to release earnings on May 04. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings indicates 14.8% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $88.2 billion, WMB’s shares have gained 20% in a year.

Viper Energy, Inc. VNOM has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It is slated to release earnings on May 04.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNOM’s 2026 earnings indicates 65.3% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $17 billion, VNOM’s shares have gained 13.5% in a year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG has an Earnings ESP of +0.64% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It is slated to release earnings on May 04.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANG’s 2026 earnings indicates 24.5% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $54.8 billion, FANG’s shares have rallied 42.5% in a year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.