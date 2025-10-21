Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q3 Earnings Release

NOV Inc. NOV is set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share and the same for revenues is pinned at $2.1 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the oilfield service provider’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. But first, it is worth taking a look at NOV’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of NOV’s Q2 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment company missed the consensus mark due to margin pressures on projects within its Energy Equipment segment. NOV reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 29 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. Revenues of $2.2 billion were up 1.9% from the consensus mark in the quarter.

NOV’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other three, delivering an average negative surprise of 3.9%. This is depicted in the graph below:

NOV Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NOV Inc. price-eps-surprise | NOV Inc. Quote

Trend in NOV’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings has not witnessed any movement in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 27.3% year-over-year decrease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a 2.4% decline from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider Ahead of NOV’s Q3 Release

NOV's total revenues are expected to have suffered in the quarter to be reported. The company makes money by selling tools and equipment used to drill and produce oil and gas. These include things like drill bits, pipes and machinery for onshore and offshore drilling.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate predicts third-quarter revenues to decrease from the year-ago quarter’s $2.2 billion. Our model predicts that the Energy Products and Services segment will generate revenues of $983 million, down from $1,003 million in the year-ago period. The company is also likely to have experienced a surge in its selling, general and administrative expenses. NOV’s third-quarter selling, general and administrative expenses are likely to reach $309 million, indicating an increase of about 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The company believes that the global drilling activity will slow down in the second half of 2025 and its North American shale activity will drift modestly lower through the end of 2025. Moreover, NOV also believes that its Saudi conventional drilling will not reaccelerate before 2026.

On a positive note, the company’s cost of goods sold is expected to reach $1,679.7 million, down from $1,722 million in the year-ago period.

What Does Our Model Predict for NOV?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NOV this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

NOV’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -7.29%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

NOV’s Zacks Rank:NOV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

TotalEnergies SE TTE has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TTE is scheduled to release earnings on Oct. 30. Notably, TotalEnergies’ earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat the remaining one, delivering a negative average surprise of 3.4%. Valued at around $148 billion, TTE’s shares have lost 5.9% in a year.

Transocean Ltd. RIG has an Earnings ESP of +31.58% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. RIG is slated to release earnings on Oct. 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RIG’s 2025 earnings indicates 107.7% year-over-year growth.Valued at around $3 billion, RIG’s shares have fallen 22.8% in a year.

Archrock, Inc. AROC has an Earnings ESP of +7.32% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It is scheduled to release earnings on Oct. 28.

Archrock’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.5%. Valued at around $4.3 billion, AROC’s shares have gained 20.5% in a year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NOV Inc. (NOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.