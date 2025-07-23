Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release

NOV Inc. NOV is set to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 28, 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 30 cents per share and the same for revenues is pinned at $2.1 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the oilfield service provider’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. But first, it is worth taking a look at NOV’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of NOV’s Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment company missed the consensus mark due to margin pressures on projects within its Energy Equipment segment. NOV reported adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. Revenues of $2.1 billion were up 0.2% from the consensus mark in the quarter.

NOV’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 12.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:

NOV Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NOV Inc. price-eps-surprise | NOV Inc. Quote

Trend in NOV’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings has not witnessed any movement in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 47.4% year-over-year decrease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a 3.1% decline from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider Ahead of NOV’s Q2 Release

NOV's total revenues are expected to have suffered in the quarter to be reported. The company makes money by selling tools and equipment used to drill and produce oil and gas. These include things like drill bits, pipes and machinery for onshore and offshore drilling.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate predicts second-quarter revenues to decrease from the year-ago quarter’s $2.2 billion. Our model predicts that the Energy Products and Services segment will generate revenues of $966 million, down from $1,050 million in the year-ago period. The company is also likely to have experienced a surge in its cost of goods sold. NOV’s second-quarter cost of goods sold is likely to reach $1,674.8 million, indicating an increase of about 3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

On a positive note, revenues from the company’s Energy Equipment segment are expected to reach $1,216.6 million, up from $1,204 million in the year-ago period. NOV is also likely to report a strong backlog in its Energy Equipment segment, which is expected to increase 13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

What Does Our Model Predict for NOV?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NOV this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

NOV’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -5.38%.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

NOV’s Zacks Rank: NOV currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation MGY has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Magnolia Oil & Gas is scheduled to release earnings on July 30. Notably, MGY’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.1%. Valued at around $4.4 billion, Magnolia Oil & Gas’ shares have lost 10.4% in a year.

TC Energy Corporation TRP has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to release earnings on July 31.

TC Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 4.8%. Valued at around $49.3 billion, TC Energy’s shares have gained 15.8% in a year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG has an Earnings ESP of +6.98% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to release earnings on July 31.

Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 14.8%. Valued at around $2.6 billion, Northern Oil and Gas’ shares have lost 30.1% in a year.

