Factors You Need to Know Ahead of Magnolia's Q1 Earnings Release

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation MGY is set to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share and the same for revenues is pinned at $335.12 million.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced MGY’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of MGY’s Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last quarter, the Houston, TX-based oil and gas exploration and production company reported net profit of 37 cents per share, which marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. This was primarily driven by record quarterly production volumes attributed to strong well productivity in the company’s Giddings asset. The company’s total revenues were $318 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $312 million, driven by higher revenues from natural gas. MGY’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.51%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price and EPS Surprise

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price-eps-surprise | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote

Trend in MGY’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings has remained unchanged, with a downward revision recorded in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 10.91% year-over-year decrease. Additionally, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a decline of 4.33% from the year-ago period’s level.

Factors to Consider Ahead of MGY’s Q1 Release

MGY makes revenues by acquiring land or leases with oil and natural gas reserves, primarily in South Texas. The company explores these properties, drills wells to extract the oil and gas and sells the resources to other energy companies. By focusing on areas such as the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk, MGY profits from the difference between the costs of drilling and production and the income from selling the extracted oil and gas.

The company is likely to have benefited from stronger oil prices toward the end of the to-be-reported quarter, as the month of March witnessed a sharp rally driven by geopolitical disruptions, which is expected to have lifted average realized prices sequentially.

Magnolia's largely unhedged position is expected to have allowed it to fully capture the upside in commodity prices, supporting higher revenues, margins and operating cash flows. Steady production growth is likely to have provided incremental volume support, which, combined with improved pricing, might have driven earnings expansion on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. As per our model, we expect MGY to report higher daily production volumes.

Oil production, in thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), is projected to increase 3.7% year over year, while natural gas liquids production, in MBbls/d, is expected to rise 8.9%. Gas production, in million cubic feet per day (Mmcf/d), is anticipated to grow 5.2% year over year. Additionally, Magnolia’s disciplined capital spending strategy is expected to have enhanced operating efficiency and free cash flow generation, particularly in a higher price environment.

On the bearish side, MGY’s revenues are likely to have come under pressure in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is expected to be down from the year-ago quarter’s $350 million. According to our model, we expect the company’s oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas revenues to decrease 17.6%, 2.3% and 6.4%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter. Additionally. The appreciation in MGY’s costs is expected to have dented its bottom line.

To begin with, MGY’s total operating expenses are expected to reach $218.9 million in the first quarter, which is 2.1% up from last quarter’s level of $214.5 million. According to our model, the company’s lease operating expenses, gathering, transportation and processing costs, and depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses are expected to increase 9.8%, 3.9% and 9%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.

What Does Our Model Say About MGY Stock?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Magnolia this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. This is exactly the case here.

MGY’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is +5.38%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

MGY’s Zacks Rank: Magnolia currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Shell SHEL is scheduled to release earnings on May 7. The firm has an Earnings ESP of +3.56% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHEL’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 52.38% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $248.04 billion, SHEL’s shares have risen 37.9% in a year.

Ovintiv OVV has an Earnings ESP of +21.28% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 11.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ovintiv’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 32.64% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $16.56 billion, Ovintiv’s shares have risen 81.9% in a year.

Venture Global, Inc. VG has an Earnings ESP of +9.36% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 12.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Venture Global’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 25% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $29.88 billion, Venture Global’s shares have risen 56.9% in a year.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Venture Global, Inc. (VG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.