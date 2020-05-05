Factors to Watch Before Post Holdings' (POST) Q2 Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 7. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 33.3% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has gone up by 4.6% in the past seven days to 91 cents per share. However, this suggests a decrease of 28.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for revenues stands at $1,413 million, indicating a rise of 1.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Post Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise





Key Factors to Note



The company has been benefiting from contributions from its buyouts and other efforts to expand the customer base. In this regard, the company’s acquisition of Weetabix Limited (July 2017) has been yielding results. Further, Post Holdings’ acquisition of Bob Evans (Jan 2018) has strengthened its position in the foodservice and refrigerated retail channels. In fact, the company’s foodservice segment has been performing well for the past few quarters and gaining from solid performance in Bob Evans side dishes.



However, the company has been witnessing increasing SG&A expenses, which is concerning. Also, the company recently informed that on Feb 27 a fire broke out at its Michael Foods farm operation in Bloomfield, NE.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Post Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -15.15%.



