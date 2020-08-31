Factors to Watch Before Campbell Soup's (CPB) Q4 Earnings

Campbell Soup Company CPB is likely to register an increase in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 numbers on Sep 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has remained stable over the past 30 days at 60 cents per share. This suggests a 42.9% increase from the figure reported in the prior-year period. Notably, Campbell Soup delivered an earnings surprise of 9.2% in the last reported quarter. Also, this convenience food provider has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,049 million, indicating a rise of 15.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Key Factors to Note

Campbell Soup has been gaining from high demand across brands, stemming from the increased at-home consumption amid coronavirus. We note that the company’s products were bought by millions of new households, leading to increased total company household penetration in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. In fact, solid third-quarter results and expectations of continued demand increases encouraged management to raise its net sales, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2020.



Campbell Soup now expects a 5.5-6.5% rise in both net sales and organic sales for fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBIT growth is now expected to be 12-14%. The guidance for fiscal 2020 takes into consideration gains from the additional 53rd week. Campbell Soup now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.87-$2.92, which indicates growth of 25-27% from $2.30 reported in the year-ago period. Such trends also bode well for the quarter under review. Certainly, these factors raise optimism about the quarter under review.



We note that Campbell Soup has been benefiting from its focus on the core North American market, especially the Snacks business. In this regard, its buyout of Snyder's-Lance (concluded in the third quarter of fiscal 2018) is enhancing the performance. Brands under the Snacks category have been yielding well, backed by enhanced marketing and innovation. These however entail high costs. Incidentally, in the last earnings call, management notified that it intends to double its investments in the Snacks segment in the fourth quarter in order to retain new consumers. Nevertheless, Campbell Soup’s saving efforts, including concentrating on supply-chain efficiencies and curtailing costs, are noteworthy.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Campbell Soup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Campbell Soup currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.67%.

