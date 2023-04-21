Factors to Take Notice of Ahead of Pioneer's (PXD) Q1 Earnings

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the upstream company’s earnings of $5.91 per share (excluding one-time items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83, owing to higher natural gas production volumes and lower expenses.

Pioneer beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pioneer’s first-quarter earnings per share of $4.91 has witnessed four upward revisions and six downward movements in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests a decline of 36.6% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues of $5.3 billion indicates a 14.4% year-over-year decline.

Key Factors to Note

Although oil prices tumbled in the second half of 2022, the same continued to be elevated in the first quarter of 2023. Higher oil price was favorable for Pioneer’s exploration and production activities.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pioneer’s average daily sales volume for oil is pegged at 357.1 thousand barrels, suggesting an increase from 355.3 thousand barrels in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for average daily total sales volume is pegged at 357.4 thousand barrels, also indicating an increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pioneer’s average oil price is pegged at 77 per barrel, suggesting a decline from 95 per barrel in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for average oil price is pegged at 79.9 per barrel, also implying a decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Despite expecting higher production, the lower average price per barrel of oil is likely to have affected Pioneer’s profits in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pioneer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Pioneer has an Earnings ESP of -1.17%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at earnings of $4.86 per share, whereas the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $4.91 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: PXD currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

