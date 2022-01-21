Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of RPC's (RES) Q4 Earnings

RPC, Inc. RES is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results on Jan 26, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, RPC’s adjusted earnings per share of two cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a penny, backed by higher activity levels in all the service lines and improved pricing.

RPC’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed the same in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 50%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings per share of 3 cents has witnessed no upward or downward movements in the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 200% as compared with the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $241.4 million indicates a 62.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

The pricing scenario of oil in the fourth quarter of 2021 has improved drastically from the prior year comparable period, thanks to the rolling out of coronavirus vaccines. With higher crude prices, drilling activities ramped up significantly across the globe as compared to the prior quarter.

Improved drilling operations by the explorers and producers are likely to have generated handsome cashflows for RPC’s oilfield services. This is because oilfield service players assist energy companies in efficiently setting up oil wells.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for RPC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: RPC’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: RPC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

