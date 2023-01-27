Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of MPLX Q4 Earnings Release

MPLX LP MPLX is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, MPLX surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thanks to higher contributions from logistics and storage operations, and the gathering and processing business. It beat the consensus estimate in all the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 6.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:

MPLX LP Price and EPS Surprise

MPLX LP price-eps-surprise | MPLX LP Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 84 cents has witnessed two downward revisions over the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 7.7% from the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $2.5 billion indicates a 6.9% fall from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

In the December quarter of 2022, the pricing scenario of both oil and natural gas was healthier year over year. A favorable environment for exploration and production activities is likely to have aided upstream activities, increasing production.

Higher production volumes are expected to have increased demand for transportation and storage assets, thereby favoring midstream players like MPLX. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for segment income from operations from Gathering and Processing activities is pegged at $308 million, suggesting an improvement from $306 million reported a year ago. Our estimate for the metric is $308.5 million, indicating a year-over-year rise.

However, declining average tariff rates from crude oil pipelines might have hurt the bottom line.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for MPLX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The partnership’s Earnings ESP is -0.87%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: MPLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Enterprise Products Partners EPD has an Earnings ESP of +1.95% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Enterprise is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD’s earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 15.4% from the prior-year reported figure.

ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 02. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $2.72 per share, suggesting a significant increase from the prior-year reported figure.

PBF Energy PBF has an Earnings ESP of +9.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.

PBF Energy is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF’s earnings is pegged at $4.49 per share, suggesting a massive increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.