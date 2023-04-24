Factors to Note Right Ahead of Cenovus' (CVE) Q1 Earnings

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the leading integrated energy company’s earnings per share of 29 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 48 cents due to lower contributions from the Conventional and Offshore units. The negatives were partially offset by higher contributions from the downstream segment.

In the trailing four quarters, Cenovus’ bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed the same thrice, the average negative surprise being 14.7%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Cenovus Energy Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Cenovus Energy Inc price-eps-surprise | Cenovus Energy Inc Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cenovus’ first-quarter earnings per share of 28 cents has witnessed no upward revision and one downward movement in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a 54.8% decline from the prior year’s reported number.

Factors to Consider

Global oil prices were on a downward trend in the March-end quarter of 2023. Natural gas prices saw large declines and were exceptionally volatile in the first quarter, indicating that the upstream business was unfavorable in the quarter. Cenovus’ upstream operations are likely to have been affected by the volatile commodity prices in the to-be-reported quarter.

Energy companies have been forced to pay higher prices as they started experiencing inflation in the costs of certain oilfield services, which affected their profitability. The upward cost trajectory is likely to have continued in the first quarter due to the current inflationary environment. Rising costs are expected to have affected Cenovus’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cenovus this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are both pegged at 28 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Cenovus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies from the Energy space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Enterprise Products is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at 61 cents per share, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and is currently a Zacks #2 Ranked player.

Magellan Midstream is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Sunoco LP SUN has an Earnings ESP of +6.15% and is currently a Zacks #1 Ranked player.

Sunoco is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN’s earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.