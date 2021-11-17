Factors to Note Before The J.M. Smucker's (SJM) Q2 Earnings

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM is likely to register top-and bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Nov 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,972 million, which suggests a drop of 3.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $2.04 per share. The projection suggests a decline of 14.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The branded food and beverage products company has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% in the last reported quarter. The J. M. Smucker has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.

Things to Note

The J. M. Smucker has been encountering cost inflation mainly for commodities and ingredients, transportation as well as packaging along with supply-chain volatility surrounding the availability of labor and transportation. Management, in its first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call, stated that it anticipates supply-chain disruptions and cost inflation to persist throughout the rest of fiscal 2022. In the earnings call, management notified that owing to cost inflation and timing of pricing actions, it expects earnings per share to decline in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The metric is likely to have declined almost 15% in the to-be-reported quarter.



That being said, benefits from revival in the Away From Home division and strategic partnerships are likely to have been a breather. In addition, The J. M. Smucker’s focus on core priorities, which include driving commercial excellence, reshaping portfolio and streamlining cost structure, bodes well.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for The J. M. Smucker this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The J. M. Smucker currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Macy's, Inc. M currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.62% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 19.2% in the last seven days to 31 cents per share. The projection compares favorably against a loss of 19 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Macy's top line is also expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5,291 million, suggesting a rise of 32.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The stock has surged 78.6% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.01% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share has moved up by a penny in the past seven days to 61 cents. The figure suggests an increase of 74.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



American Eagle’s top line is also expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,230 million, which suggests a rise of 19.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. AEO’s shares have declined 11.4% in the past three months.



DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS currently has an Earnings ESP of +27.97% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decline in the bottom line, when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings. Although the consensus mark for quarterly earnings has moved up 3.3% in the last 30 days to $1.88 per share, it calls for a 6.5% drop from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



DICK'S Sporting’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,422 million, which suggests slight growth of 0.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DKS’ shares have increased 30.6% in the past three months.

