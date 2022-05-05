Factors to Note as Tyson Foods (TSN) Queues Up for Q2 Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is likely to witness year-over-year growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12,432 million, suggesting a rise of 10.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has declined 3.7% over the past 30 days to $1.84 per share. This indicates an increase of 37.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year period. Tyson Foods has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.2%, on average. This renowned meat products company delivered an earnings surprise of around 51.1% in the last reported quarter.

Key Factors to Consider

Tyson Foods has been gaining on strategic growth efforts, including a focus on protein-packed brands and capacity expansion endeavors. The company has also been benefiting from robust demand in its retail core business lines. Apart from this, the continued recovery in the foodservice channel is a driver. Another area of focus for TSN has been its e-commerce, as consumers are shifting to online shopping, especially amid the pandemic. Tyson Foods is benefiting from its brand strength, innovations, robust geographical reach and ability to leverage its manufacturing capabilities and cater to the evolving global demand.



However, Tyson Foods has been battling escalated cost inflation for a while. On its last quarterly earnings call, management highlighted that it witnessed inflation across the business in areas, such as labor, grain costs, live cattle, hog costs and freight costs. The persistence of such high costs, along with a challenging labor environment, might have hurt Tyson Foods’ performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tyson Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -9.54%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Hormel Foods HRL has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for Hormel Foods’ revenues is pegged at nearly $3 billion, indicating an increase of 15.1% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ quarterly earnings per share of 46 cents suggests a rise of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. HRL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average.



US Foods USFD has an Earnings ESP of +19.32% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2022 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods’ bottom line stands at 29 cents per share, which suggests a rise of 141.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. USFD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.6%, on average.



Celsius Holdings CELH has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank #3. It is anticipated to register a top and bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ revenues is pegged at $117.6 million, indicating growth of 135.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, suggesting a rise of 200% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CELH delivered an earnings beat of 156.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



