Factors to Note Ahead of VeriSign's (VRSN) Q4 Earnings Release

VeriSign, Inc VRSN is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings and revenues are pegged at $1.53 per share and $368 million, suggesting an increase of 3.4% and 8.1%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.02%, on average.

Factors to Note

VeriSign’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from continued healthy growth across .com and .net domain name registrations. The company is expected to have gained from growing Internet consumption globally.

VeriSign, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

VeriSign, Inc. price-eps-surprise | VeriSign, Inc. Quote

VRSN ended third-quarter 2022 with 174.2 million .com and .net domain name registrations, up 1.2% year over year.



Per the company, domain name registrations increased 11.5 million or 3.4% year over year. However, it decreased 1.6 million or 0.4% sequentially to 349.9 million across all top-level domains at the end of third-quarter 2022.



The growth is likely to be affected due to higher domain name registrations witnessed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, which has slowed down in 2022. Also, further weakness in registrations from China may have acted as a headwind.



Escalating operating expenses related to cybersecurity and infrastructure spending are likely to have weighed on the company’s fourth-quarter operating margin on a year-over-year basis. Also, ongoing uncertainty prevailing over the global macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical instability in Europe remain concerns.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VeriSign this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



VeriSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Expedia Group EXPE has an Earnings ESP of +7.34% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company is slated to release quarterly numbers on Feb 9. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues are pegged at $1.85 per share and $2.68 billion, respectively. Shares of the company have lost 36.4% of their value in the past year.



Onto Innovation ONTO has an Earnings ESP of +4.22% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release quarterly numbers on Feb 9.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONTO’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues are pegged at $1.34 per share and $255 million, respectively. Shares of the company have lost 8.7% in the past year.



Perion Network PERI has an Earnings ESP of +13.4% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release quarterly numbers on Feb 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PERI’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues are pegged at 70 cents per share and $205.1 million, respectively. Shares of the company have gained 58% in the past year.



