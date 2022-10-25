Factors to Note Ahead of VeriSign's (VRSN) Q3 Earnings Release

VeriSign, Inc. VRSN is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, suggesting an increase of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $357 million, indicating an increase of 6.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.

VeriSign, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

VeriSign, Inc. price-eps-surprise | VeriSign, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

VeriSign’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from continued healthy growth across .com and .net domain name registrations. The company is expected to have gained from growing Internet consumption globally.

VeriSign ended second-quarter 2022 with 174.3 million .com and .net domain name registrations, up 2.2% year over year.

Per VeriSign, domain name registrations increased 10.4 million or 3% year over year to 351.5 million across all top-level domains at the end of second-quarter 2022. Domain name registrations increased 1 million or 0.3% sequentially.

The growth is likely to be affected due to higher domain name registrations witnessed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, which has slowed down in 2022. Also, further weakness in registration from China may have acted as headwinds.

Escalating operating expenses related to cybersecurity and infrastructure spending are likely to have weighed on the company’s third-quarter operating margin on a year-over-year basis. Also, ongoing uncertainty prevailing over the global macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical instability in Europe remains a concern.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VeriSign this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

VeriSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

NextEra Energy NEE has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NextEra Energy is scheduled to report earnings on Oct 28. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NextEra Energy’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 79 cents per share and $6.35 billion, respectively. NextEra Energy surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.5%. Shares of NEE lost 14.2% in the past year.

Stellar Bancorp STEL has an Earnings ESP of +14.34% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Stellar Bancorp is scheduled to report earnings on Oct 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stellar Bancorp’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 88 cents per share and $56.4 million, respectively. Shares of STEL gained 4.6% in the past year.

PBF Energy PBF has an Earnings ESP of +10.30% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. PBF Energy is scheduled to report earnings on Oct 27.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF Energy’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $6.03 cents per share and $10.12 billion, respectively. PBF Energy surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 78%. Shares of PBF gained 170.7% in the past year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.