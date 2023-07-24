Factors to Note Ahead of VeriSign's (VRSN) Q2 Earnings Release

VeriSign, Inc VRSN is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.7 per share and $372 million, suggesting increases of 10.4% and 5.7%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures.

The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in all the last four quarters, the average beat being 4.2%.

VeriSign, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

VeriSign, Inc. price-eps-surprise | VeriSign, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

VeriSign’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from continued healthy growth across .com and .net domain name registrations. It is expected to have gained from growing Internet consumption globally. The company’s efforts to expand its critical infrastructure to tap the growing demand for DNS navigation services in industries like commerce, education and healthcare bode well.

VRSN ended first-quarter 2023 with 174.8 million .com and .net domain name registrations, up 0.1% year over year. Our estimate for domain name base for the second quarter is pegged at 176.8 million, representing a rise of 1.4% year over year.

In the last reported quarter, the company processed 10.3 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net compared with 10.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for new domain name registrations for the second quarter is pegged at 9.4 million.

Also, escalating operating expenses related to cybersecurity and infrastructure spending are likely to have weighed on the company’s second-quarter operating margin on a year-over-year basis.

What Does the Zacks Model Say

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VeriSign this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here.

VRSN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

