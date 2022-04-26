Factors to Note Ahead of VeriSign's (VRSN) Q1 Earnings Release

VeriSign, Inc. VRSN is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has remained stable at $1.39 per share, suggesting an increase of 4.5% from year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $343.1 million, indicating an increase of 6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing the same once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.

Factors to Note

VeriSign’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from continued healthy growth across .com and .net domain name registrations. A recovering global economy along with a strong critical Internet infrastructure might have boosted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



VeriSign ended fourth-quarter 2021 with 173.4 million .com and .net domain name registrations, up 5% year over year. The company processed 10.6 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net compared with 10.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



Per VeriSign , domain name registrations increased 1.6 million or 0.5% year over year to 341.7 million across all top-level domains at the end of fourth-quarter 2021. Domain name registrations increased 3.3 million or 1% sequentially.



However, escalating operating expenses related to cybersecurity and infrastructure spending are likely to have put pressure on the company’s margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for VeriSign this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



VeriSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

