Factors to Note Ahead of TD SYNNEX's (SNX) Q1 Earnings

TD SYNNEX SNX is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 28.

TD SYNNEX was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation. The company changed its name after the acquisition of Tech Data Corporation in 2021.

For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects revenues between $15.2 billion and $16.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $15.7 billion, indicating a marginal 1.7% increase from the prior-year period.

Moreover, SNX projects fiscal first-quarter non-GAAP earnings between $2.60 and $3 per share. The consensus mark of $2.83 for quarterly earnings suggests a year-over-year decrease of approximately 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.86 per share.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 8.1%.

Factors at Play

Slow growth expectations for the top and bottom lines are mainly due to the tough year-over-year comparisons as the merger of Tech Data Corporation in September 2021 suddenly boosted first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues and earnings.

Furthermore, TD SYNNEX’s first-quarter revenues are likely to have been negatively impacted by unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates. In its fourth-quarter results, the company stated that a stronger U.S. dollar against major currencies and interest rates would negatively impact first-quarter revenues by approximately $500 million and $33 million, respectively.

Additionally, enterprises are postponing the large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. This may have hurt TD SYNNEX’s overall financial performance in the first quarter.

However, the increased demand for hardware and tools, which supports hybrid working, is anticipated to have somewhat mitigated the negative impact of the aforementioned factors. The growing hybrid working trend has been driving the sales of peripherals, software, communication, networking and consumer electronic products.

The increased usage of online and e-commerce services, along with the hybrid working trend, has been stoking the demand for cloud storage. Therefore, data center operators are enhancing their capacities to accommodate the demand spike for cloud services. This is likely to have aided SNX’s data center servers and storage solution businesses in the fiscal first quarter.

What Our Model States

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TD SYNNEX this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



TD SYNNEX has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

