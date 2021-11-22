Factors to Note Ahead of Pure Storage's (PSTG) Q3 Earnings

Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 23.



For the fiscal third quarter, management anticipates total revenues of $530 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $530.4 million, suggesting an increase of 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, calling for a rise from earnings of 1 cent reported in the year-ago quarter.

Pure Storage, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Pure Storage, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Pure Storage’s fiscal third quarter performance is likely to benefit from continued strength in its subscription services namely Pure as-a-Service subscription (includes Cloud Block Store), Portworx and Evergreen Storage.



The company acquired Portworx last year for $370 million. Portworx specializes in Kubernetes data services and offers its customers extensive data protection along with cloud mobility for containers running on hybrid clouds.



Increasing customer acquisitions (especially large enterprises clients) along with strength in commercial business bodes well. In the last reported quarter, Pure Storage recorded a 10% increase (or 380 new customers) in new customer acquisition, driven primarily by strength in new enterprise customers.



Incremental gains from the healthy uptake of FlashArray and FlashBlade — particularly second generation FlashArray//C (an all-QLC flash array) solutions — might have acted as a tailwind.



FlashArray//C is a cost-effective storage array solution that offers clients with enhanced performance capabilities and helps them to run complex cloud workloads on a single platform. In the last reported quarter, FlashArray//C sales more than tripled on a year-over-year basis.



The company is also likely to benefit from the uptake of its Pure FlashRecover offering, which provides all-flash data backup and recovery in case of a ransomware attack.



Higher expenses on product development amid stiff competition from other storage peers might have limited margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



Pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions and related costs are likely to have exerted pressure on fiscal third-quarter margins.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Pure Storage this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Pure Storage has an Earnings ESP of +0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Best Buy BBY has an Earnings ESP of +23.14% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Best Buy is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.93 per share, which suggests a decline of 6.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Costco Wholesale COST has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



Costco is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, which suggests an increase of 13.1% from the prior-year quarter.



PVH PVH has an Earnings ESP of +12.38% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.



PVH is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.06 per share, indicating an increase of 56.1% from the year ago quarter.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.