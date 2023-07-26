Factors to Note Ahead of Panasonic's (PCRFY) Q1 Earnings

Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jul 31.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share. PCRFY reported earnings of 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.



The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 400%, on average. In the past year, shares of PCRFY have gained 49.7% of their value compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 7%.



Key Factors to Consider

Panasonic’s fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have been affected by prevailing global macroeconomic uncertainties and rising inflation. Fluctuations in exchange rates remains a headwind.



Amid volatile supply chain dynamics, the company is likely to have been benefited from strengthening of its operational capability across the entire supply chain.

Panasonic’s Lifestyle segment is likely to have gained from increasing sales of A2W products in Europe and electrical construction materials in overseas markets.



In Automotive, recovery in automobile production is likely to have favored the top line along with higher demand for Industry segment products, particularly for green vehicles. Increased sales in Avionics and Blue Yonder are likely to have driven the Connect segment’s revenues. Higher sales of EV batteries and productivity improvement is expected to have cushioned Energy segment’s top line.



For the Industry segment, sales are likely to have been affected by changes in the semiconductor sales channel after the business sale. However, demand for products such as relays and capacitors is expected to have increased in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Panasonic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Panasonic has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some stocks you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Woodward WWD has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. WWD is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers on Jul 31. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 97 cents per share and $702.2 million, respectively. The stock has increased 20.2% in the past year.



Colgate-Palmolive Company CL has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged 75 cents per share and $4.65 billion, respectively. CL has delivered an average surprise of 1.4% in the trailing four quarters. The stock has lost 1.2% in the past year.



Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.31% and presently has a Zacks Rank #2. MPWR is set to report second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 31.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPWR’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.81 per share and $440.5 billion, respectively. MPWR has delivered an average surprise of 3.3% in the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 22.3% in the past year.



