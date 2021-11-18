Factors to Note Ahead of Keysight's (KEYS) Q4 Earnings Release

Keysight Technologies KEYS is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 22.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, Keysight anticipates revenues in the range of $1.25-$1.27 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $1.28 billion, indicating an improvement of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Non-GAAP earnings are projected in the range of $1.59-$1.65 per share. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $1.65 per share, suggesting growth of 2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Keysight prior to this announcement.

Factors Likely to Impact Q4 Results

Keysight’s performance is expected to have benefited from acceleration in chip design activity in the semiconductor space. The company’s robust software test automation capabilities are likely to have driven software and services revenues.



Increasing demand for the company’s semiconductor measurement solutions, as companies develop chips with next-generation process technologies, is anticipated to have positively contributed to fiscal third-quarter top line.



Stabilizing automotive market is also likely to have driven the company’s performance in fiscal fourth quarter. The company’s solutions for the automotive market are expected to reflect incremental gains owing to increasing investments in electronic vehicle and autonomous vehicle technologies.



The company’s portfolio comprises latest solutions like power semiconductor technology, AC power emulation, millimeter wave radar, automotive ethernet, C-V2X and cyber security software systems.



Solid uptake of Keysight’s semiconductor as well as general electronics measurement and automotive solutions is likely to contribute to the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group’s (“EISG”) segmental revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EISG revenues is at $356 million, suggesting growth of 11.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Strength in aerospace, defense & government end markets, driven by increasing investments in defense technology upgrade across most key regions, is likely to have favored the Communications Solutions Group’s (“CSG”) segment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSG is pegged at $924 million, indicating 2.6% growth from the year-ago period’s reported number.



Supply chain disruptions stemming from COVID-19 crisis along with higher expenses on product development are likely to have exerted pressure on margin expansion in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Keysight has an Earnings ESP of +1.66% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

