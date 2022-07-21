Factors to Note Ahead of Iridium (IRDM) Q2 Earnings Release

Iridium Communications IRDM is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 26, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s bottom line is pegged at breakeven, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported earnings of 3 cents per share.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $164.1 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 9.5%.



This U.S.-based satellite communications company posted solid results in the last reported quarter. The company delivered earnings of 2 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent. The company reported a loss of 4 cents in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly revenues of $168.2 million, increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside can be attributed to strength in subscriber equipment sales and higher service revenues. The top line surpassed the consensus mark by 7.6%.



Over the trailing four quarters, the company surpassed estimates on all occasions, with the average surprise being 109.4%.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Iridium for the to-be-reported quarter, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Iridium has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Iridium carries a Zacks Rank of 2 currently.

Factors at Play

Iridium’s cost-effective broadband services, provided through the Certus technology, position it well for growth. The company is likely to have gained from the increasing penetration of its new line-up of mid-band services. The company’s recurring service revenue base, driven by robust subscriber growth and mobile penetration, lends it a competitive edge and is anticipated to have driven its second-quarter performance. As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had 1,781,000 billable subscribers, up 17% compared with 1,518,000 at the end of the prior-year quarter.



During the quarter under review, Iridium’s announced that Iridium and General Dynamics Corporation had been awarded a contract worth $324.5 million by the Space Development Agency (SDA). The contract involves the development of the ground Operations and Integration segment for Tranche 1 of the National Defense Space Architecture.



Continued momentum in commercial IoT business (particularly personal satellite communications) and broadband business is likely to have acted as a tailwind. In the last reported quarter, the company’s commercial IoT activations totaled 50K.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues from the service segment (which accounts for a significant chunk of its total revenues) is pinned at $131 million, indicating a rise of 8.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for quarterly revenues from the Subscriber Equipment segment is pinned at $25.75 million, indicating an increase of 18.3% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues from the Engineering and Support Service segment is pegged at $7.66 million, up 12% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Protracted supply-chain disruptions due to the pandemic are likely to have acted as a headwind for Iridium’s second-quarter revenues. Further, surging operating expenses and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses are likely to have dented the company’s margins to some extent.

