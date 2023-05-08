Factors to Note Ahead of Hain Celestial's (HAIN) Q3 Earnings

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN will likely register a top- and a bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $480.4 million, indicating a decline of 4.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.



The consensus mark for fiscal third-quarter earnings has been stable at 16 cents in the past 30 days, suggesting a plunge of 51.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



We expect revenues of $478.9 million to reflect an organic decline of 1.1% year over year and the bottom line to decline 53.9% to 15 cents per share for the fiscal third quarter.



The organic and natural products company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average. HAIN delivered an earnings surprise of 42.9% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Hain Celestial has been grappling with escalated inflationary environment. In this regard, inflation in raw materials, elevated energy expenses and a fixed-cost deleverage have been a concern. The company is also witnessing supply-chain disruptions in parts of its business. The company’s international presence keeps it exposed to unfavorable currency fluctuations.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Hain Celestial expects an adjusted net sales decline in low-single digits owing to the North American demand surge for baby formula in the year-earlier period; packaging and formula shortages in the baby food category; and lost customer promotional programs in the North America across Personal Care and ParmCrisps.



Management anticipates modest adjusted gross margins decline on a year-over-year basis and sequentially in the to-be-reported quarter. Adjusted EBITDA at a constant-currency basis is likely to have remained in the mid-$40 million range with much of the decline versus the second quarter of the current fiscal year, driven by the shift in marketing spend and higher brand-building investments.



That being said, Hain Celestial’s pricing and productivity efforts hold promise. The company has been streaming the operating model, leveraging global capabilities, focusing on leadership and investing in brands.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hain Celestial this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hain Celestial carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of -6.25%.

