Factors to Note Ahead of Guidewire's (GWRE) Q1 Earnings

Guidewire Software, Inc GWRE is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6.



For the fiscal first quarter, Guidewire expects revenues of $190-$195 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $190.6 million, suggesting a 14.9% increase from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 39 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. The company incurred a loss of 21 cents per share in the year-ago reported quarter.



Notably, the company beat estimates in all the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.6% on average.

Guidewire Software, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Guidewire Software, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Guidewire Software, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q1 Performance

Guidewire’s performance is likely to have gained from higher demand for cloud-based insurance software solutions. In the last-reported quarter, the company won 16 deals for Guidewire Cloud among new and existing clients. The company has been witnessing strong demand from Tier 1 and Tier 2 insurers for its cloud platform.



Driven by new sales and deal ramps, the annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $664 million as of Jul 31, up 14.1% year over year and 17% on a constant-currency basis. The company expects ARR between $667 million and $670 million for the quarter to be reported.



A solid uptick in multiple components of Guidewire’s InsurancePlatform, including InsuranceSuite, digital, data and analytics, might have acted as a tailwind. Healthy adoption witnessed in subscription-based InsuranceSuite Cloud offerings is expected to have contributed to subscription and supported revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the migration activity for InsuranceSuite Cloud is likely to have favored the company’s top-line performance.



Continued momentum in data and analytics offerings is likely to have acted as a key growth factor. Synergies from the buyout of HazardHub (August 2021) are likely to have contributed to this segment’s performance. HazardHub provides extensive national coverage for risks that destroy and damage property. The addition of HazardHub is likely to have bolstered Guidewire’s portfolio, expanding the company’s presence in the P&C market.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for subscription and support revenues is pegged at $98 million. The consensus mark for service revenues is pegged at $51 million and the same for license revenues is $40.47 million.



Although increasing expenses on product enhancements, especially cloud infrastructure and marketing initiatives, bode well over the long haul, it might have put pressure on margin expansion in the fiscal first quarter. Weakness in global macroeconomic conditions is compelling spending cutbacks especially for mid and small-scale businesses, which is likely to act as a headwind.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Guidewire has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Casey's General Stores CASY has an Earnings ESP of +12.58% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Casey's General Stores is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.10 per share, suggesting a 19.7% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Shares of CASY have gained 23.9% in the past year.

MongoDB, Inc MDB has an Earnings ESP of +1.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

MongoDB is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 17 cents per share. Shares of MDB have increased 68.3% in the past year.

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP has an Earnings ESP of +71.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Coupa Software is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, suggesting a 64.5% decline from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Shares of COUP have decreased 64.3% in the past year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

