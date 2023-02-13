Factors to Note Ahead of Generac's (GNRC) Q4 Earnings Release

Generac Holdings Inc GNRC will report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.69 per share, down 32.7% year over year.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.1%. In the past year, shares of the company have lost 56.9%, compared with the sub- industry’s decline of 62.5%.



Key Factors

Generac’s performance is likely to have benefited from continued momentum in the Residential Products and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) products segments’ sales. Synergies from acquisitions are likely to have acted as tailwinds.



The fast developing solar, storage & monitoring markets bode well along with increasing demand for natural gas generators. An upbeat in demand for connected devices like smart thermostats and PWRcell energy storage system, is likely to have favored the top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. C&I sales are likely to have gained from rising demand in the mobile and telecom channels.

However, Generac’s performance is being affected due to installation-capacity constraints in the company’s distribution network. This led to greater field-inventory levels and lower home-standby generator orders from the company’s channel partners.



The shipments of clean energy products were impacted due to a leading customer who has stopped its operations and filed for bankruptcy protection in the last reported quarter. As a result, the company has lowered its revenue growth guidance for 2022 from 36-40% to 22-24%. This includes a net impact between 5% and 7% from acquisitions and foreign currency changes.



The net income margin (before deducting for non-controlling interests) is expected to be 9-10%. The adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated in the range of 18-19%.



Uncertainty prevailing over global economic conditions, protracted supply-chain and logistics troubles and increasing operating costs remain other major concerns.

What Our Model Says?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Generac this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Generac has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

