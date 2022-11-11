Factors to Note Ahead of DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $20.95 million, which suggests growth of 15% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 2 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 75%.

The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 32.2%, on average.

The company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of 10 cents per share, soaring 233.3% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents per share. Revenues increased 81.3% year over year to $27.5 million and topped the consensus mark by 28%.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. price-eps-surprise | DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

The company is expected to have gained as corporations spend more on security and cloud migration as more people are shifting to remote jobs or a hybrid work environment.

The company’s extensive product portfolio of managed services and professional services like consulting, staging, and deployment installation is likely to gain traction, owing to the rising complexities of creating, installing and managing a mobile solution. Steady traction witnessed for the company’s reoccurring revenue SaaS solutions, including packaged and custom-developed software, is likely to have favored third-quarter performance.

The company plans to further grow its margin by increasing service and software attach rates. The increasing adoption of its products and services across verticals like grocery and specialty retail, healthcare, distribution and transportation, along with geographic expansion, is a tailwind.

In the quarter under review, the company completed the re-branding of ExtenData Solutions into DecisionPoint Systems. The acquisition of ExtenData has helped DecisionPoint to improve its regional presence across the Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions of the United States and expand its professional services team.

Also, ExtenData’s MobileConductor delivery management platform has also opened up a new SaaS-based subscription revenue stream for DecisionPoint. Previous acquisitions of Advanced Mobile Group and Boston Technologies bode well.

However, pandemic-induced global supply-chain troubles and increasing integration risks owing to frequent buyouts might have dented the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for DPSI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

DPSI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

