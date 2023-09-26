Factors to Note Ahead of BlackBerry's (BB) Q2 Earnings Release

BlackBerry BB is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 2 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days. The company had reported loss of 5 cents in the prior-year quarter.



In the last reported quarter, BB reported adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 5 cents. In the prior-year quarter it incurred non-GAAP loss of 5 cents.



Quarterly total revenues were $373 million compared with prior-quarter’s $168 million. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159.4 million.



This Canada-based firm invests in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. It has aligned the software and services business around two key market opportunities — Cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT).

Factors to Note

BlackBerry recently reported its selected preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.



The company’s Cybersecurity division has encountered prolonged sales cycles, particularly within the government sector. Also, delays in finalizing significant deals are anticipated to impact revenues recognized for the to-be-reported quarter.



BlackBerry noted that the IoT business division is gaining from opportunities in a vast market, which is likely to benefit from multi-year secular trends. However, certain automakers are postponing software development programs and production schedules in the short term, which are headwinds.



For the fiscal second quarter, management expects revenues to be $132 million. Revenues from IoT, Cybersecurity, and licensing and other are projected to be $49 million, $80 million and $3 million, respectively.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BlackBerry this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



BlackBerry has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

