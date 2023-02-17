Factors to Note Ahead of ANSYS (ANSS) Q4 Earnings Release

ANSYS, Inc ANSS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 22.



The company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.58-$2.90 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.79 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a decline of 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Non-GAAP revenues are anticipated to be between $621.8 million and $656.8 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $646.5 million, suggesting a decline of 2.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ANSYS, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.8%, on average. In the past year, shares of ANSS have lost 12% of their value compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 6.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors to Note

Higher adoption of ANSYS’ simulation solutions in various verticals like aerospace & defense, high tech and automotive is likely to have favored the top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Increased demand for high-performance computing and 5G wireless systems in the semiconductor space also bode well. Increasing demand within the healthcare segment is another tailwind.



Continued momentum in subscription lease licenses is likely to have aided fourth-quarter revenue performance, owing to customers shifting from perpetual licenses to subscription leases.



Increased demand for advanced driver-assistance-systems technology, due to rising safety norms and sensor development solutions, is likely to drive demand for the company’s simulation solutions.



Strong channel distribution, go-to-market momentum and a healthy pipeline are expected to have contributed to the annual contract value.



On the flip side, geopolitical instability, forex volatility and weakness in global macroeconomic conditions are likely to have weighed on the company’s performance as clients cut back on expenditure. Higher costs on product enhancements, acquisitions, and research and development are likely to have exerted pressure on margin expansion in the quarter to be reported.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, ANSYS announced the acquisition of Engineering Simulation and Scientific Software’s (ESSS) subsidiary - Rocky DEM. This acquisition will allow ANSYS to offer its customers a broader range of engineering simulation software solutions by integrating Rocky's DEM tools and expertise.



The current acquisition is a continuation of ANSYS’ and ESSS’ collaboration in 2021 to develop DEM workflow to effectively analyze particle movement across several industrial applications.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for ANSYS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



ANSYS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

