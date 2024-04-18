Factors to Note Ahead of Albertsons' (ACI) Q4 Earnings

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI is likely to register a marginal increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Apr 22 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $18,417 million, which indicates growth of 0.8% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this operator of membership warehouse clubs is expected to decrease year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 54 cents over the past 30 days. The consensus figure suggests a decline of 31.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Albertsons Companies has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 19.7%.

Factors to Consider

Albertsons Companies’ focus on providing efficient in-store services, enhancing digital and omnichannel capabilities and increasing productivity has been contributing to its performance.



Efforts to boost assortments, especially in the fresh and Own Brands categories, continue to elevate the customer experience. The company, through its “just for U” loyalty program, has been acquiring new customers and retaining old members, as well as incentivizing them to spend more and buy more often.



Despite the aforementioned tailwinds, we expect business trends to moderate owing to the tough macro-environment. A reduction in federal and state government assistance, as well as higher interest rates, has led to changes in purchasing behavior or decreased demand for certain products.



The resumption of student loan payments and other payment deferrals suggests that consumers may have less disposable income available for discretionary spending, which could have impacted sales.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Albertsons Companies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Albertsons Companies has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1.34, up 22.9% year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ross Stores’ top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.82 billion, which indicates an increase of 7.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.



Tractor Supply Company TSCO currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.73% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.70 suggests a rise of 3% from the year-ago quarter.



Tractor Supply Company’s top line is anticipated to advance year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.40 billion, which implies an increase of 3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. TSCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.2%, on average.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.13% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decrease when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $2.59 suggests a decline of 25.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Deckers’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $874.4 million, which indicates an increase of 10.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DECK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average.



