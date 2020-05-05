Factors to Know Ahead of TreeHouse Foods' (THS) Q1 Earnings

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 7. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 0.9% in the last reported quarter. Further, it has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has gone up by 10.3% in the past seven days to 32 cents per share. This also suggests a substantial increase from 13 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. However, the consensus mark for revenues stands at $1,047 million, indicating a decline of 19.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise





TreeHouse Foods, Inc. price-eps-surprise | TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note



TreeHouse Foods has been seeing a drab sales trend for a while now, partly due to SKU rationalization efforts and adverse volume/mix. Also, foreign currency headwinds have been a concern. We note that the company has been particularly struggling with sluggish Baked Goods and Meal Solutions units. Incidentally, the company recently informed that it will reorganize itself into two segments on the basis of market dynamics (Snacking & Beverages, and Meal Preparation) effective first-quarter 2020.



In the last earnings call, management said that it expects a 3-5% decline in net sales in the first half of 2020, which raises concerns over the quarter under review. For the first quarter, management projected net sales in a band of $0.98-$1.02 billion.



Nevertheless, focus on healthy and organic product offerings bodes well. Also, TreeHouse Foods’ restructuring initiatives have been yielding favorably. To this end, the company has been benefiting from its Structure to Win program, which focuses on aligning SG&A expenses with its division structures. Moreover, the company has been on track with its TreeHouse 2020 strategic plan. Alongside cost savings, the initiative has been helping the company manage the portfolio and optimize production and supply chain. The plan was aimed at improving the company’s operating margin by 300 bps by the end of 2020 through complete business integration and expense reduction.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TreeHouse Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TreeHouse Foods carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +25.00%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Other Stocks With Favorable Combinations



Here are some more companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Hain Celestial HAIN has an Earnings ESP of +9.24% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Smucker SJM has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Flowers Foods FLO has an Earnings ESP of +7.77% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.