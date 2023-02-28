Factors to Know Ahead of Tecnoglass (TGLS) Q4 Earnings

Tecnoglass, Inc. TGLS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 2 before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.3% and 19.8%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues of this manufacturer of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products increased 124.4% and 53.3%, respectively.



Tecnoglass’ earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last 10 quarters.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Tecnoglass Inc. price-eps-surprise | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at 96 cents per share in the past 60 days. The estimated figure suggests a 92% increase from 50 cents per share reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $197.6 million, which calls for 49.9% growth from the prior-year reported figure.

Factors to Note

Continued growth for the company’s products, solid strategic execution and leverage from its vertically integrated business model are expected to benefit Tecnoglass’ fourth-quarter results. The company’s quarterly results are also expected to gain from market share gains, the introduction of new products, an expanding customer base and the ongoing ramp-up of the company’s commercial activity.



Tecnoglass has been expanding the single-family business via dealership expansion and geographic diversification, particularly in the high-growth Southeast U.S. region, the Gulf Coast and Texas.



Precisely, revenues from the United States, accounting for almost 96% of total revenues, have been benefiting from robust demand for the company’s products and services in the United States, given market share gains and attractive commercial and multifamily projects.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly revenues for the United States is pegged at $184 million, indicating a decrease from $194 million reported in the prior quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly revenues for Colombia is pegged at $4 million, indicating a decrease from $4.82 million reported in the prior quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly revenues for Other is pegged at $3 million, indicating a decrease from $3.46 million reported in the prior quarter.



Tecnoglass’ margins are likely to gain from operating leverage on higher sales, favorable pricing dynamics, greater operating efficiencies related to automation and a favorable FX trend, given the recent strengthening of the US Dollar.



However, Tecnoglass has been reeling under industry-wide supply-chain headwinds. The company has also been facing elevated costs due to automation efforts to meet product demand. A rise in variable costs related to marine and ground transportation and commissions is also expected to have been a concern.

What the Zacks Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tecnoglass this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Tecnoglass currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN has an Earnings ESP of +4.28% and a Zacks Rank #2.



DIN’s earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average.



Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY has an Earnings ESP of +14.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CASY’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 7.2%.



Shake Shack Inc. SHAK currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.



SHAK’s earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.8%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.