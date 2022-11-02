Factors to Know Ahead of Tecnoglass (TGLS) Q3 Earnings

Tecnoglass, Inc. TGLS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell.



In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.1% and 12.9%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues of this manufacturer of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products increased 64.3% and 38.9%, respectively.



Tecnoglass’ earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last nine quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has remained stable at 71 cents per share in the past 60 days. The estimated figure suggests a 57.8% increase from 45 cents per share reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $168.4 million, which calls for 29.2% growth from the prior-year reported figure.

Factors to Note

Tecnoglass’ third-quarter results are expected to gain from strong growth in single-family residential activity and market share gains, the introduction of new products, an expanding customer base and the ongoing ramp-up of the company’s commercial activity.



Tecnoglass has been gaining from single-family residential activities and a wide array of commercial projects. Precisely, revenues from the United States, accounting for 94.5% of total revenues, have been benefiting from robust demand for the company’s products and services in the United States, given solid momentum in the U.S. single-family residential business, market share gains and attractive commercial and multifamily projects.



Tecnoglass has been expanding the single-family business via dealership expansion and geographic diversification, particularly in the high-growth Southeast U.S. region, the Gulf Coast and Texas.



Meanwhile, Tecnoglass has been reeling under industry-wide supply-chain headwinds. The company has also been facing elevated costs due to automation efforts to meet product demand. A rise in variable costs related to marine and ground transportation and commissions is also expected to have been a concern.

What the Zacks Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tecnoglass this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Tecnoglass currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

